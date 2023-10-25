AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Timothy Luna was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison Wednesday morning. He was set to stand trial, but instead pleaded guilty last week to charges of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Luna was charged for using the website Care.com to make himself available as a babysitter, and then victimizing at least three kids.

Luna was sentenced Wednesday. He chose not to speak in court.

The attorney for the victims and their parents said the families did not want to be in court for the sentencing and they just want this all behind them.

Investigators in Summit and Cuyahoga counties determined he abused children for years before he was caught.

In one case to which Luna has now pleaded guilty, Akron police investigated claims made by a 9-year-old back in 2018, but determined there was not enough evidence to file charges.

Finally last year, the 26-year-old Akron man was indicted in that case, as well as the rape of a 6-year-old in 2021 and for soliciting sex online from a 13-year-old.

When the indictment was announced, Parma Heights police detective Adam Sloan said, “It’s on the internet. It’s somebody you’ve never met before. You don’t know what you are getting into.”

Care.com previously released the following statement:

Luna’s indefinite sentence could last as long as 20 1/2 years, according to a spokesperson for the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office. He’ll also be made to register as a Tier III sex offender.