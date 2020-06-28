Local artists hope to inspire, heal by creating works of art downtown following May riots

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland based artists are showcasing their work downtown as part of a public art project called “Voices of CLE.”

Organizers said the initiative is meant to beautify storefronts downtown following the riots that broke out during a peaceful protest for George Floyd on May 30.

The artists want to provide a platform for expression and healing.

“We are here to inspire,” said Jordan Serpentini of Cleveland.

And they are making those statements one colorful stroke at a time.

So excited for the next round of #VoicesofCle public art installations, currently in-progress!



It’s great to see our community having this platform to elevate black voices and local artists.



Cleveland against the world.👊🏻👊🏼👊🏽👊🏾👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/R6WIHjtmOL — Ian Meadows (@urbanetics_) June 27, 2020

“We are doing it to number one, add beauty, number two, to have our voices heard,” said Charllen Huff.

Each piece of art comes with its own message.

“It’s a cute little boy that has this flower and he has all different skin tones because he is here to help everyone understand unity and no matter where you come from, no matter what race, for me, there is really just one race, it’s the human race,” said Serpentini.

Charllen Huff is painting her message on a boarded up window at a business on Euclid Ave. That window was broken during the protests.

“That we are not going anywhere, we are here, we are getting better and better every day, it’s just going to keep going,” Huff said.

As businesses reopen, the artwork painted on boarded up windows will be archived before finding permanent homes at venues in and around the city.

