Local AMVETS Post to honor 13 Americans killed in Kabul airport attack

PERRY, Ohio (WJW) – A Northeast Ohio chapter of a national veterans organization is honoring the 13 fallen U.S. service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan last week.

AMVETS Post 1971 in Perry will remember the 13 men and women who were killed during a terror attack near the Kabul airport last Thursday.

Among the 13 who will be honored for their service and sacrifice will be 22-year old Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak of Berlin Heights in Erie County.

The program, which begins at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, will include brief remarks from a Blue Star mother, two Navy Seals, an Iraq War Army veteran and a Marine who served in the Gulf War.

The program will also include the reading of all 13 names.