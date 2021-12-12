Local American Red Cross helping with tornado cleanup effort, looking for volunteers

(WJW) — A massive response effort is underway to help those displaced by the devastating tornados that hit six states. The Northern Ohio chapter of the American Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to head to the the disaster zone, with plans to send two emergency response vehicles to Kentucky.

Volunteers are going to deliver food, water, cleanup kits and other supplies to those affected.

The Red Cross has opened at least eight emergency shelters in Kentucky to provide shelter to everyone and there’s a lot of rebuilding that’s going to need to be done.

The organization made clear people are going to need assistance for the weeks to come.

Those interested in volunteering, which usually requires a two week commitment, can find out more right here or call 216-431-3328.

The Red Cross says it also needs financial donations to help those affected. Find more information on how you can help right here.