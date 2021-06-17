Local agencies to help with security for Donald Trump visit to Lorain County Fairgrounds

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — The village of Wellington is a quiet town, known for its historic buildings and being the home of the Lorain County Fair.

That’s why many of the 4,900 residents of the village were caught off guard when former President Donald Trump announced this week that he will be holding a rally at the fairgrounds on June 26.

Mayor Hans Schneider told Fox 8, “I was a little surprised and shocked. I mean we really don’t get that kind of nationally prominent visitor here.”

The former President will be campaigning in Wellington for former White House aide Max Miller, who is trying to unseat Congressman and fellow Republican Anthony Gonzalez in the upcoming GOP primary.

Trump has criticized Gonzalez for voting for his impeachment after the Capitol Hill riots and some say the former President is seeking revenge.

Trump supporters and some Wellington merchants are looking forward to the rally.

“I think it’s very exciting. We’re a very small conservative town anyways, so I know there’s probably many people in town that are very excited about him coming,” said Wellington Resident Hayley Keith.

However, Trump detractors like Leanne Baskerville are concerned there could be violence.

“It’s never peaceful when he’s around. Everybody is just at each other’s throat about it. I don’t like it,” she said.

As a former President, security for Trump’s appearance at the Lorain County Fairgrounds will be coordinated at the U.S. Secret Service and will include local agencies like the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office and Wellington Police.

The Mayor of Wellington is calling on supporters and opponents of Trump to be respectful before, during and after the June 26 rally.

“Our focus will be to ensure that this community stays peaceful and the least impacted on that day as possible,” said Mayor Schneider.