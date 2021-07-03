Local 3-year-old sets up neighborhood banana stand to raise money for APL

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) — For 3-year-old Jason Crawford, selling lemonade was a little too obvious. Instead, the Vermilion boy chose to set up a banana stand in his neighborhood this summer.

Making the deal all the sweeter, Crawford is selling the fruit (a steal at two for a $1) in order to raise money for the Friendship Animal Protective League in Elyria.

This week, he already dropped off food and treats for the four-foots and plans to make another trip soon.

According to Crawford’s father Tyler, who is a chef, the stand was all the kid’s idea, and came about because he wanted a job.

For anyone who wants to donate to the cause, the stand is set up on Sweetbriar Drive in Vermilion.

