SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A one-year-old in South Euclid was rushed to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital on Friday.

According to officials, when police arrived at a home on Villa Drive they found a one-year-old in full cardiac arrest. Police say, they immediately began taking life-saving measures. Moments later, paramedics arrived and quickly transported the child to a hospital.

The police chief, Joseph Mays, says in a press release, “Despite first responder’s and emergency department personnel’s efforts, the child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

South Euclid police say their department works closely with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner in every death investigation. The same process will be followed in this case.