Lobbyist named in $60M Ohio bribery probe is found dead

FILE- In this May 27, 2004 file photo Paul Tipps, left, and Neil Clark, pose in their office in Columbus, Ohio. Clark, a longtime Ohio lobbyist who had pleaded not guilty in a sweeping federal bribery investigation, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, a former U.S. attorney said. Clark had pleaded not guilty in August over an alleged role in a $60 million scheme to funnel money from FirstEnergy companies through a network of dark money entities to then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder in exchange for the passage of a $1 billion nuclear bailout bill. He parlayed his Senate work initially into a powerhouse bipartisan lobbying partnership with the late Tipps, a former chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A longtime Ohio lobbyist who pleaded not guilty in a sweeping federal bribery investigation has been found dead. Former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers mentioned Neil Clark’s death during a presentation Tuesday.

Authorities provided a report of a body found in Florida near where the 67-year-old Clark had been living.

The report indicates the man’s wife said they had been having financial issues.

Clark had made the not-guilty plea in August over an alleged role in a $60 million scheme federal prosecutors say funneled money from FirstEnergy companies to then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder to secure a a $1 billion nuclear bailout.