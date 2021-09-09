Lizzo pays it forward again, buys lunch for frontline workers

OKLAHOMA (WJW) –Lizzo pays it forward to healthcare workers again.

The singer-songwriter Thursday bought lunch for the frontline caregivers at INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center in Oklahoma.

INTEGRIS said in a Facebook post that she’s doing it for hospitals around the country.

“Thank you Lizzo! And thank you to all of our frontline caregivers for their consistent drive to provide quality care to our patients.”

Fox 8 sister station KFOR reported Lizzo bought lunch for the staff at Mercy Hospital on Wednesday.

Last year, the Grammy-winner bought lunch for the healthcare workers at hospitals around the country, including right here in Ohio at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton.

At the time, she said in a video to Kettering Health:

“I just wanted to say thank you, a thousand times thank you, for all of the hard work you guys have been doing during this pandemic. We are thinking of you, we are praying for you every day.”