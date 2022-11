(WJW) – Three-time Grammy and Emmy Award-winning musician, Lizzo, is coming to Cleveland.

The performance at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, May 12 will be a part of the second leg of her North American tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

Presale tickets for American Express Card Members begin Wednesday, November 16 at 10 a.m.

