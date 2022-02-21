‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star says son killed in N.C. shooting

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO — Episode 4362 — Pictured: “Lizard Lick Towing” Ron Shirley during an interview on November 29, 2012 — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

GARNER, N.C. (AP) — The owner of a towing and repossession business that was featured in a reality TV show confirmed that his son was killed in a shooting in North Carolina.

In a post on Facebook, Ronnie Shirley confirmed that 21-year-old Harley Shirley was fatally shot in Garner late Thursday.

Shirley and his wife, Amy, own Lizard Lick Towing and starred in a truTV reality show based on their family business from 2011 to 2014.

The News & Observer reports that Harley Shirley and a 20-year-old woman were found in a parking lot.

Investigators believe they have shot at a home about 3 miles away. The woman’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

