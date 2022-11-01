CLEVELAND (WJW) — Congresswoman Liz Cheney is speaking in Cleveland on Tuesday.

She’s scheduled to have conversation with PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff shortly after noon at Cleveland State University’s Student Center Glasscock Ballroom. You can watch it here.

As the only U.S. House of Representatives member from the state of Wyoming, Cheney serves as the Vice Chair for the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

The House committee investigating the attack held what may be its final public hearing on last month, seeking to put a fine point on its argument that the violence that day was fueled by former President Trump’s words and actions.

The committee on Oct. 21 released a full subpoena to Trump, detailing 19 areas of inquiry it wishes to discuss with the former president and asking him to appear for a deposition on Nov. 14.

Cheney’s appearance was originally scheduled to appear at the City Club of Cleveland, but was moved to CSU because of a large audience expected.