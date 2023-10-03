[Watch previous FOX 8 coverage in the player above.]

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A 17-year-old Mapleton High School student who collapsed during the school’s Friday homecoming festivities and died unexpectedly will be remembered at a memorial service set for this weekend.

Breanne M. McKean, of Nova, experienced a medical emergency prior to the school’s Oct. 29 football game, according to a statement from the school district. She was part of the school’s homecoming court.

Credit: Mapleton Local School District

“Loved by all, her quick wit, infectious laughter, beautiful smile and outgoing personality affected everyone she met,” reads her obituary, published by Heyl Funeral Home. “Bre loved sports of all kinds. She received multiple varsity letters each, in volleyball, basketball, and softball. She was a member of the student council, and a member of National Honor Society. She was involved in Mapleton’s Advanced Art Classes as well.”

A memorial service is set for noon on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Niss Athletic Center, 905 Moss Hill Drive, on the Ashland University campus, according to information from the school district.

Guests are expected to begin gathering at 10 a.m. They’re asked to wear casual Mapleton Mountie spirit wear, team wear or the school’s colors of red, white and blue.

Parking at the center is reserved for the girl’s family. There is a drop-off zone outside the center and other parking lots on the campus.

“The family of Bre McKean always knew that Bre was extremely special, but they didn’t realize the extent to which so many other people saw Bre as special too,” reads a statement from the girls’ family. “The McKean family would like to express their heartfelt and sincere appreciation to the Mapleton community and beyond for the outpouring of love, support and prayers during this difficult time.”

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to a scholarship fund in McKean’s honor established by the Ashland County Community Foundation. Donations can be made online through the foundation’s website or mailed to 300 College Ave., Ashland, OH 44805.

“This ongoing yearly scholarship in Bre’s name will be given to a female student athlete at Mapleton High School that fits its motto ‘Live Like Bre’!” reads her obituary.

The Ashland County Coroner’s Office has yet to issue an official determination on McKean’s cause of death, an investigator told FOX 8 News on Tuesday.