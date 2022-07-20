TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A young dolphin was found under Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach on Wednesday.

The Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department posted photos and a video of the dolphin rescue on Twitter around 1:15 p.m.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium and Clearwater police also responded.

According to Clearwater Fire & Rescue, the department’s lifeguards were the first on scene when they noticed an adult dolphin circling in shallow water.

When they went to check it out, they found the young dolphin tangled in the remnants of a crab trap.

Clearwater police confirmed the young dolphin is not injured, but had to be rescued from the trap. Lifeguards were able to free the dolphin from the ropes

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium then took over the situation and are trying to reunited the dolphin with its mother near the pier.