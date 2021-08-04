WWII Veteran celebrates his 100th birthday in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Chester Lloyd, Jr. has some stories to tell.

He served in the U.S. Army and survived World War II.

Wednesday, he turns 100-years-old and people are turning out to celebrate his life.

Chester is a Cleveland native and was a season ticket holder for the Browns.

You also may have seen him at the Cavaliers games where he operated the elevator.

Chester is an avid reader. The VA says and loves to talk about finance and history.

He’s currently in hospice care at the Cleveland VA Medical Center.

He and his family and caregivers were outside the facility Wednesday for a birthday surprise.

A car parade drove around to surprise Chester and wish him a happy 100.