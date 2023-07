CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) A North Olmsted WWII hero whose remains were only recently found is getting a special ceremony to honor his legacy.

The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. George J. (Bud) Reuter, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred July 29 at Sunset Memorial Park, North Olmsted, Ohio. Sunset Funeral and Cremation Services, North Olmsted, Ohio, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.