*Above video shows a previous and separate crash Friday on I-90E from the Saturday morning crash also on I-90*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — According to ODOT, a crash closed all lanes on I-90 Westbound near Lorain Avenue overnight and into early Saturday morning.

ODOT’s camera in that area of the busy highway showed holiday travelers were stuck in a large traffic back-up but the highway has re-opened.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department the crash was caused by a wrong way driver who struck a semi around 3:30 a.m.

A man, woman and two children were taken to the hospital after the crash according to the fire department.

The highway was closed for 4 hours.