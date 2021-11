LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A wrong-way crash in Lake County Monday morning affected traffic in both east and westbound lanes.

90 EB past SR 44, wrong way driver crash — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 22, 2021

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on I-90 between State Route 44 and Vrooman Rd. in Concord Township.

Both I-90 east and west had one lane closed due to the crash.

Update: Accident 90 east of SR 44. Right lane blocked in both directions on 90. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 22, 2021

The crash was cleared by 8:30 a.m.

There is no word on injuries.

