Crane begins demolition of the old Richmond Heights High School

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The old Richmond Heights High School gym came down with a crane Monday afternoon.

The rest of the school will be coming down over the next few weeks.

The school was originally built in 1921.

“A 21st century education is very difficult to deliver in such antiquated facilities,” Superintendent Dr. Renee Willis said in a press release.

“What a difference 100 years make.”

Last week, the Richmond Heights Local School District held a virtual ribbon cutting and tour of its new Community Learning Center.

The facility is open and serving students, with still some limitations due to the pandemic.