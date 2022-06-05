CLEVELAND (WJW) — The community has gathered on Sunday, in the wake of multiple tragedies across the country, in the fight against gun violence.

The Wear Orange Worship Service on June 5 that started at noon is at Memorial Baptist Church on 3396 East 119 Street in Cleveland.

Why Orange? In 2013, Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others, according to the organization Wear Orange.

The organization says thousands of people wear the color orange in June, Gun Violence Awareness month, to honor Hadiya and the more than 40,000 people killed with guns and approximately 85,000 who are shot and wounded every year.

The worship service is part of a weekend of events to raise urgency in gun violence awareness. A vigil was held on Friday at the church and a Survivor Walk stepped off on Saturday at St. Clair and Stevenson.

The weekend of events was sponsored by the following:

M-PAC-Cleveland, a non-profit collaboration of individuals who are surviving a murder loss. They are vigilant in prayer and action for justice on loss of life crimes, ending gun violence and social injustice.

Stop the Pain, Inc. works to bring peace to the streets through conflict mediation and positive relationship building assisting high risk youth, former gang members, recently incarcerated, and others struggling to live a productive life.

Together We Rise advocates for ending gun violence through the unity and strong collaboration of all activists to magnify the impact and outreach of their efforts.