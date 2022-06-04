CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland’s historic League Park is hosting a free Fathers and Families Day on Saturday to provide a fun day of family bonding.

The Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Initiative is sponsoring the event from 10 a.m. from 4 p.m. where children and their fathers, stepfathers and father-figures can enjoy games and activities, baseball group demonstrations and practice on batting, base running and fielding.

“A father’s involvement in his children’s lives is very important,” says Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Initiative Administrator, Aldonis Grimes. “Research shows father involvement is essential to promoting good classroom behavior, better grades and higher educational attainment levels.”

Free books were given away, Cleveland Guardian tickets, t-shirts and more.

FOX 8’s Wayne Dawson received an award in appreciation for his exceptional support of the Fatherhood Initiative.

Wayne is proud to support the organization that he says has made a great impact in many people’s lives over the years, calling fathers heroes in their families’ eyes.

“This program has been turning boys into men,” he said as he accepted his award. “It’s been turning men into fathers for a long, long time.”