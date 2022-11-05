CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland, Youngstown and Akron-Canton hit record highs on Saturday; 77°, 79° and 78° respectively.

It was windy one, too! Hopefully, that helped with those leaves in your yard.

Our western communities have been placed under a WIND ADVISORY until 9 p.m. Southerly winds of 20-30 sustained and gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

Our next system moves in after 8 p.m. into early Sunday morning. So a lot of “dry time” to enjoy this weekend.

Rain generally less than a quarter of an inch for most. WE NEED IT! Abnormally dry conditions continue to spread across the area.

FALL BACK! Daylight Saving Time ends at 2AM. We gain an extra hour of sleep and wake up to an earlier sunrise Sunday. *Change your smoke alarm batteries too!*

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: