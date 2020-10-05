Vrooman Road bridge reopens after two years of construction

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Construction on the Vrooman Road bridge has been completed.

It was officially opened for traffic over the Grand River Monday morning.

The Great Lakes Construction Company was awarded work for the project in July 2018.

Some lanes were reopened over the summer, but Monday both north and southbound lanes will flow freely.

The project included resurfacing Vrooman Rd. in LeRoy and Perry Townships.

