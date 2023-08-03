CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man suspected in the violent armed robbery of a Slavic Village pizza shop in June pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday and a judge set a $100,000 bond.

Terrance Trawick, 37, of Cleveland, was arrested earlier in the week by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at a home along East 55th Street in Cleveland, according to a news release from U.S. Marshals.

Authorities said Trawick and another suspect came to the shop along Broadway Avenue just after midnight on June 15, then beat, shot at, and robbed those inside before fleeing on foot. Police found both victims bleeding profusely, according to the release.

(Cleveland Division of Police)

(Cleveland Division of Police)

(Cleveland Division of Police)

Cuyahoga County court records show Trawick was indicted July 10 on a dozen counts including aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and having weapons while under disability.

He was summonsed to an arraignment on July 25, and an arrest warrant was issued that day, records show.

He is due back in court for a pretrial on August 7 at 9 a.m.