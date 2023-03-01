CLEVELAND (WJW) — A crash has shut down much of I-90 Eastbound near the West 25th Street exit Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities are now on scene and the Ohio Department of Transportation says that most lanes are blocked due to the incident that took place after 2 p.m.

FOX 8’s SKYFOX showed a lot of debris from the scene and at least one vehicle flipped over.

A 26-minute travel delay is being reported by OHGO at this time, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.