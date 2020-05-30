1  of  2
Protests in Columbus in response to death of George Floyd

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Demonstrators returned to downtown Columbus on Friday to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

A large group marched up and down High and Broad streets while chanting Floyd’s name.

Police and protesters faced at Columbus City Hall. At about 9:30 p.m., officers told everyone to leave the area, forming a line and moving down the street to clear people.

Friday’s gathering was much more subdued compared to the clash with police that happened Thursday night. That’s when what began as a peaceful protest escalated when people threw objects and smashed windows. Protesters also attempted to storm the Ohio Statehouse. Officers responded with tear gas.

