Protests in Columbus in response to death of George Floyd

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Demonstrators returned to downtown Columbus on Friday to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

A large group marched up and down High and Broad streets while chanting Floyd’s name.

Police and protesters faced at Columbus City Hall. At about 9:30 p.m., officers told everyone to leave the area, forming a line and moving down the street to clear people.

This just happened in front of city hall. Police declaring an emergency saying people must leave area. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/NUajRHkkES — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 30, 2020

Friday’s gathering was much more subdued compared to the clash with police that happened Thursday night. That’s when what began as a peaceful protest escalated when people threw objects and smashed windows. Protesters also attempted to storm the Ohio Statehouse. Officers responded with tear gas.