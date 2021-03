OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– The city of Olmsted Falls is coming together on Saturday for a girl battling cancer.

Emily Heine is 14 years and has Down syndrome. She recently had first cancer treatments.

Firefighters, police, the Olmsted Falls High School marching band and more will parade through the Redwood development Saturday at 4 p.m.

Residents are invited to attend to cheer on Emily and wish her good luck.