Crews remain on the scene of Rocky River fire

ROCKY RIVER (WJW) – Firefighters are still on the scene of a fire at the future Rockport River Luxury Condo building Monday morning.

The four-story building was under construction and located near the intersection of Hillard Boulevard and Valley View Drive.

Hilliard Blvd is closed between Wooster Road and Valley View Drive.

Two and three bedroom units in the building are listed between $335,000 and $550,000 according to the developer’s website. All that remains of the building are the elevator shafts and stairwells.

The fire started around 6 pm Sunday with flames and smoke easily seen from miles away. The smoke plume was so large FOX8 StormFOX radar was able to detect it on weather maps.

The building was made mostly of wood and according to Rocky River Fire Chief Aaron Lenart did not yet have a sprinkler system installed.

Winds from the south made fighting the fire difficult and sent flaming pieces of debris flying across Hilliard Boulevard and onto both sides of Interstate 90 forcing fire crews to shut the highway down.

The fire marshal is expected to visit the scene Monday morning to investigate. So far fire officials have not identified a cause.

No one was injured in the fire but it did spread to a building next door, which had to be evacuated and residents were unable to return Sunday evening.