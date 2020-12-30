Live video: Cleveland Mayor Jackson holds coronavirus news conference

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson held a virtual townhall on the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday. The mayor fielded questions about the vaccine, utility shutoffs and more from residents.

Jackson said many people are asking when and where they will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He said it’s an issue not just for Cleveland or Ohio, but for those across the country.

That’s why he said the city is trying to build out its own infrastructure for administering the inoculations. It’ll include mobile unit, which can be used to get the vaccine to elderly residents living in the city’s high rises, Jackson said.

Right now, health care workers, first responders, and residents and staff in long-term care facilities are eligible for receive the vaccine under the Ohio Department of Health’s plan.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health said it was notified of 214 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday. There have been 18,618 total confirmed cases in the city.

No additional deaths were reported on Tuesday so that total remains at 180 for Cleveland.

