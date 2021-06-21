Live Blog: Damage, road closures, power outages reported after early morning severe storms

**A tree is reportedly down on a house in the 7000 block of Oakhill in Oakwood Village. See video below.
OHIO (WJW) — Damage is being reported in spots across Northeast Ohio after severe morning storms.
Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were issued for many counties early Monday morning.
Fox 8’s Scott Sabol says the area will have a break until between 11:30 a.m. and noon before another chance for severe weather.
LIVE BLOG:
- 7:30 a.m.: Over 23,00 FirstEnergy customers are without power in NE Ohio, including in Summit, Medina, Lake and Lorain counties.
- 7:24 a.m.: Traffic lights are out at East 105th Street and Carnegie in Cleveland.
- 7:20 a.m.: Alexandar Road is closed between Dunham Road and Walton Road in Walton Hills due to wires down.