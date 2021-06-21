Live Blog: Damage, road closures, power outages reported after early morning severe storms

**A tree is reportedly down on a house in the 7000 block of Oakhill in Oakwood Village. See video below.

OHIO (WJW) — Damage is being reported in spots across Northeast Ohio after severe morning storms.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were issued for many counties early Monday morning.

Fox 8’s Scott Sabol says the area will have a break until between 11:30 a.m. and noon before another chance for severe weather.

LIVE BLOG:

To: Media Outlets

From: Erie County Sheriff's Office



Berlin Road in Berlin Township between SR113 and Hill Road is currently closed due to power lines in the roadway. We will notify you when the road is reopened.



Dispatcher Smalley / Auth. Deputy D’Agostino — Erie County Sheriff's Office (@SheriffErie) June 21, 2021

7:30 a.m.: Over 23,00 FirstEnergy customers are without power in NE Ohio, including in Summit, Medina, Lake and Lorain counties.

7:28 a.m.: A tree is reportedly down on a house in the 7000 block of Oakhill in Oakwood Village.

7:24 a.m.: Traffic lights are out at East 105th Street and Carnegie in Cleveland.

7:20 a.m.: Alexandar Road is closed between Dunham Road and Walton Road in Walton Hills due to wires down.

RAVENNA RD IN CONCORD TWP SHUT DOWN BOTH DIRECTIONS AT COLBURN RD FOR A LARGE TREE DOWN. PLEASE TAKE A… https://t.co/uq5LQTvfaQ — Lake County Sheriff (@lakeohsheriff) June 21, 2021

Trees down: Calico & SR 6, Aquilla & SR 322, and Utility Problem on Clarkwood Dr @NWSCLE — Chardon Fire Dept, OH (@chardonfire) June 21, 2021

Ravenna Rd. closed at Colburn Rd. – tree down — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 21, 2021