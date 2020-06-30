Vandals damage Cleveland’s new Black Live Matters mural

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A new Black Lives Matter mural that was finished last week in Cleveland was damaged early Tuesday morning.







E. 93rd St. Black Lives Matter mural vandalism

The mural stretches down E. 93rd St. from Bessemer to Heath Ave.

The mural was created by volunteer artists and members of the community.

People have been turning out in numbers in the area to see the new mural.

E. 93rd St. has been closed since work on the mural began last week.

It will remain closed through July 6.

The Cleveland Division of Police have not responded to FOX 8 inquiries about the vandalism.

The mural is part of a bigger project to “Elevate the East,” referring to Cleveland’s east side communities.

If you have any information about the vandalism, call police.

