CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tuesday marks the day when Americans can reflect on and thank Vietnam Veterans by commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.

The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System and the Department of Defense are hosting a Vietnam War commemoration and wreath laying ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center on East Boulevard in Cleveland.

Board of Directors for the Special Operations Association, Douglas Godshall, who served in the Vietman War from 1968-1969, spoke at the ceremony and says he’s proud to wear his green beret that was awarded to him by President John F. Kennedy who called it a symbol of excellence, a mark of courage, a mark of distinction in the battle for freedom.

“We suffered awful casualties,” Godshall said. “In 1968, we had 100 percent wounded in action. Those of us who survived averaged two wounds.”

We went on to say they lost 50 percent of their troops that year.

“I cannot tell you how many times I was on the radio listening to a team in distress and then the silence came,” he said.

He remembers the Vietnam era being rough for veterans.

“When we came home, we were scorned and vilified,” he said. “It was an unpopular war. It deserved to be an unpopular war. It was badly conceived, ill-executed. But there was no reason to blame the fighting soldiers in that war. I was spat on at the San Francisco airport when I came back home on July 11, 1969 with my green beret on.”

He said many of his friends who also returned from the war were mocked at their colleges and ended up withdrawing.

He noticed attitudes towards veterans changed dramatically when the Gulf War, Desert Shield Desert Storm, occurred and said “all of the sudden it was popular to be in the military again.”

“Ninety percent of those who saw heavy combat are proud to have served their country,” he said. “Eighty-seven percent of the public now hold Vietnam Veterans in high esteem for which we are very grateful.”

