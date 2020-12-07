USS Cod honors lives lost at Pearl Harbor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony was held on the USS Cod Submarine Memorial Monday.

Representatives of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors cast a wreath on the waters of Lake Erie in memory of those who lost their lives on December 7, 1941.

The attack on Pearl Harbor killed more than 2,403 Americans and injured more than a thousand others.

The strike marked the United States entry into World War II.

The USS Cod presentation was put together by the USS Cod crew, local submarine veterans, and veterans of other branches of the armed forces.

The USS Cod is not open for tours Monday, but tours are available on the next two Saturdays, weather permitting, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

