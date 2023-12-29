[In the player above, watch Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski speak to reporters after Thursday’s win against the New York Jets.]

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns “earned that second season,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said in the locker room following the team’s 37-20 win over the New York Jets on Thursday, clinching a wild-card spot in the playoffs.

“The journey continues, and we’re just getting started. What you did tonight was you earned that second season,” he said. “What this team has shown time and time again is that ‘I will fight my a– off for my teammates’ and I appreciate that, fellas. That’s what makes great teams.

“This second season that we’re going into there’s gonna be a bunch of great teams — that’s what it is. But the team I see in here is a connected football team that will not be denied for the brother next to you.”

Stefanski, speaking with reporters on Friday, called the home turf atmosphere “electric.”

“There was a buzz in that stadium,” he said. “[Fans] came ready to roll. That fourth quarter, you could tell they were waiting for the clock to hit zero … so they could finally celebrate.”

Wide receiver Elijah Moore, who suffered a head injury in the second quarter, was hospitalized overnight, but is now at home resting and on concussion protocol, Stefanski said.

#Browns WR Elijah Moore was hospitalized overnight for evaluation after sustaining a concussion in the 2nd qtr last night. He’s home now resting. @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) December 29, 2023

#Browns don’t have an update on K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) & but encouraging news about P Corey Bojorquez (left quad).



Kevin Stefanski said Bojorquez has a better chance of playing at Cincinnati than Hopkins at this point.

10 days off comes at three perfect time. @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) December 29, 2023

The Browns will play in Cincinnati on Jan. 7.

Stefanski was asked whether wide receiver Amari Cooper — who caught 11 passes for a franchise record of 265 yards against the Texans last week — will be ready for the road game, having been sidelined with a heel injury.

“I hope so. … It’s really hard to say,” Stefanski said, adding the team will check on him next week.

When asked whether he prefers to give injured players time and space to recuperate or “rush” them back onto the field, Stefanski said it’s highly situational.

“We’ll see how it plays out on Sunday and we’ll make the appropriate decisions. It doesn’t change the fact that we want to finish strong,” he said.

