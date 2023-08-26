Editor’s Note: The video above is storm coverage from the August 24th and 25th weather event.

August 26, 2023

(WJW) – Northeast Ohio is cleaning up from tornadoes that blew through the area overnight Thursday.

Most of the tornadoes were only on the ground for a few minutes, but some areas saw a lot of damage and a lot of flooding from storms the day prior.

1:20 p.m.

Hartville: Hartville had several trees that came down causing street closures and damage. Several trees fell on the roadway on N. Prospect Ave in the 500 Block. The road has reopened. The 200 Block of W. Maple St is restricted to one lane due to a tree in wires. Elm and Edwin had a tree fall causing power outage to several apartment complexes. The roof of a garage blew off and landed about 100 feet away, damaging several vehicles when the roof landed on them. There is a tree down and blocking the roadway in the 600 block of Sunnyside.

1 p.m.

FirstEnergy says more than 3,600 employees are working on the restoration effort.

In addition to 6 tornadoes in their coverage area, FirstEnergy says flooding caused by several inches of rain also impacted the electric system.

12:30 p.m.

Kirtland: Power has been restored to Wilson Stadium. Lutheran West v. Kirtland will play there at 7 p.m.

Mentor Avenue, Hopkins Road, and Johnnycake Ridge Road have been reopened. All major roads are open. Several side streets remain closed as crews continue to clear debris and downed power lines from the roadways.

Mentor Fire reports its crews responded to 130 calls within 24 hours of the August 24/25 storms.

The intersection of Butternut, Porter and Lorain, where the pinball shop roof collapsed, is now open.

