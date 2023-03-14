(WJW) – The Tuesday morning commute is off to a slick start.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken is reporting on several accidents from Ground FOX. (A live look at road conditions can be seen in the video player above.)

6:30 a.m. A crash along I-90 westbound has the right lane blocked on I-90 West at I-77 South. Another crash on I-480 West has the left lane blocked at Tiedeman Road.

6 a.m.: At about 6 a.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation reported a crash near State Route 8 Northbound. The left lane was blocked on SR-8 North/SR-59 East beyond Howe Ave. due to the crash.

5:30 a.m. A City of Cleveland snow plow ran into a utility pole early Tuesday morning. It happened at Franklin Boulevard and West 79th Street around 5:25 a.m. The utility pole and wires were seen down by Fox 8 crews in that area. West 79th St. is closed for one block, south of Franklin Avenue.

5 a.m. School closings have been coming into the FOX 8 Newsroom. The latest closings and delays can be found, here.