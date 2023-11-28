[Editor’s Note: The video above is a live look at current conditions.]

(WJW) – Ready or not — the first impactful snow event of the season is here.

A large portion of the FOX 8 viewing area could see a quick 3-6″ of snow accumulation as a band of snow pushes south between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Expect a messy morning commute for many with blowing and drifting snow.

Below you can find live updates on road conditions, closings & cancellations, and other impacts as the system works its way through the area.

Helpful links:

The most impacted areas are in the snowbelt.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake counties until Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lorain, Summit, Portage, and Trumbull counties until Tuesday night.

Live updates start here: