COLUMBUS, Ohio — The second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes return home to face struggling Indiana today at noon in Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are looking to continue their unbeaten season and possible march to the College Football Playoff against a team it has beaten 26 times in a row, the longest active streak against one opponent in all of college football.

The weather could again be tricky, with the forecast calling for a rain-snow mix and temperatures in the low-40s. Whether that allows Ohio State to get its passing attack going remains to be seen, but the Buckeyes will once again want to work on a running game that has been sporadic the last few contests.

They will have to do it without TreVeyon Henderson, who is sidelined for the second straight week with a foot injury. Look for Miyan Williams to handle the bulk of the rushing duties, though Henderson’s absence could mean a bit more of C.J. Stroud in the run game.