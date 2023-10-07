COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 4 Ohio State returns to action following its bye week to take on the undefeated Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson will be unavailable for the Buckeyes who will turn to Chip Trayanum and Miyan Williams to be the featured backs.

Maryland is led by fourth-year starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa who threw a career-high six touchdowns in last week’s 44-17 win over Indiana.

Follow along here for live updates of the game.

1st Quarter

Ohio State goes 3 and out. Buckeyes attempt a fake punt but fail to convert

Maryland scores first on a 15-yard TD pass from Tagovailoa to Kaden Prather. Terps lead 7-0

Kyle McCord sacked on 3rd and 10 near midfield

Ohio State forces a turnover on downs on a 4th and 1 stop at OSU’s 29-yard line

Maryland gets another sack and OSU is once again forced to punt after going 3 and out

End of 1st Quarter: Maryland 7 Ohio State 0. Terps ball at the OSU 32-yard line to start the 2nd quarter

2nd Quarter

Ohio State’s defense bends but doesn’t break on a goal line stand. Maryland settles for a short field goal and leads 10-0 with 12:56 left in the second quarter

Maryland’s offense has 140 yards to Ohio State’s 28 yards

Josh Proctor takes an interception back for a touchdown to put Ohio State on the board. Buckeyes trail 10-7 with 9:41 left in the quarter

Ohio State goes three and out for a third time in the first half

J.T. Tuimoloau gets a sack on Tagovailoa and Maryland is forced to punt