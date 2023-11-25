ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCMH) — Ohio State’s mammoth encounter with archrivals Michigan is here as the two undefeated sides clash at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines enter the game with identical 11-0 records and the home team will be missing a notable figure. Michigan is without head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines as he continues to serve his suspension amidst a sign-stealing investigation. OSU will be missing starting safety Lathan Ransom but see the return of two defensive starters, including linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and tackle Mike Hall Jr.

OSU is looking to snap a two-game losing streak against Michigan with its last win coming in 2019. The Wolverines are looking to beat the Buckeyes for a third straight time which they have not done since 1995-97. The Buckeyes are 3.5-point underdogs, the first time they are underdogs versus Michigan since 2018.

Whoever wins the game will clinch a spot in next week’s Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis and face Iowa for the conference title. The loser will sit on the sidelines next week and will wait and hope that they can sneak its way into the final four-team College Football Playoff.

Follow below for a live game updates thread

6:27 2nd Quarter Ohio State 10 Michigan 14

2nd Quarter

Michigan TD extends lead after long drive: The Wolverines extended its lead after a masterful 14-play, 75-yard drive that included two 4th down conversions. McCarthy found Roman Wilson from 22 yards out for a touchdown on 3rd and 10. Michigan 14, Ohio State 3

Egbuka scores first Buckeyes touchdown: Ohio State got the response it needed after going down 11 points. An 8-lay, 73-yard drive was highlighted by a 32-yard catch by Cade Stover and a simple three-yard TD catch by Egbuka. Ohio State 10, Michigan 14

1st Quarter

Buckeyes go three-and-out to start: After two TreVeyon Henderson runs, Ohio State could not convert on 3rd and 4 with Emeka Egbuka dropping a Kyle McCord pass.

Wolverines punt on first drive: The Buckeyes defense got off to the same start as the Wolverines, forcing a three-and-out and only allowing five yards.

OSU punts after maiden first down: On its second drive, the Buckeyes got its opening first down on a dump pass from McCord to Henderson. A screen pass to Xavier Johnson on 3rd and 10 fell a yard short from continuing the drive.

Michigan can’t move the chains on second drive: The Wolverines offense went three-and-out again after runs from Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, and quarterback J.J. McCarthy only went for eight yards.

McCord throws interception deep in own territory: The first play of OSU’s third drive was the game’s first turnover. McCord threw to a slanting Marvin Harrison Jr. and the pass was intercepted by Michigan’s Will Johnson to get into the red zone.

Wolverines capitalize with Corum touchdown: The interception put Michigan at the Ohio State seven-yard line. The Wolverines used the short field to score the first touchdown as Corum dove in on a 4th and goal right at the goal line. Michigan 7, Ohio State 0

Buckeyes respond with field goal: OSU had its best drive on offense with McCord finding Marvin Harrison Jr. on a third down for a 24-yard gain. The Buckeyes ended the drive with a 43-yard field goal from Jayden Fielding put them on the board. Ohio State 3, Michigan 7