CLEVELAND (WJW) – The family of Keshaun Williams held a press conference Monday morning about the disappearance and possible abduction of the 15-year-old from Cleveland.

An Amber Alert was issued for Keshaun Williams Saturday afternoon. He has not been seen in 11 days and the alert remains active.

Williams’ mother, Sherice Snowden, said her son first went missing after attending a house party on Saturday, June 17 on Gertrude Ave. She said his location went off at Washington Park, but the SIM card was removed from his phone.

He was reported missing to the police on Tuesday, June 20. The Amber Alert was issued several days later.

Snowden started the press conference by sharing her concerns about her missing son. According to Snowden, she said they are following leads that they have about Williams’ whereabouts.

“Please Keshaun, come home. If anyone knows my son’s whereabouts, please let him come home,” Snowden said.

Police originally believed Keshaun may have been traveling in a black Jeep SUV with persons unknown, but confirmed late Saturday night the vehicle was not involved.

“We are searching everywhere, no place is being left out,” Snowden said.

During the press conference, Snowden plead for any information to be given about where her son might be.

“I always have hope, because everyone is coming together. Nothing will go unnoticed because we’re out here looking,” Snowden said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The family asked that whoever has KeShaun, to please release him. They say he has a loving family and a bright future ahead of him.

The press conference was held at 11 a.m. at the offices of Cleveland Missing located at 2937 W. 25th Street.

THIS LIVE BLOG HAS BEEN ARCHIVED:

According to Snowden, she and her son are very close, and disappearing like this is unlike him.

