CLEVELAND (WJW) – More storms are on the way after several inches of rain caused flash flooding in Northeast Ohio overnight Wednesday.

We’re tracking the impacts Thursday as more rain heads for our area.

8:00 a.m. A public advisory has been issued at Edgewater Beach due to a sewage overflow that took place after storms exceeded the capacity of the sewer system. Details, here.

7:30 a.m.

(WJW) – The following routes are closed in Lorain County due to Flooding;

SR 18, between SR 511 and Quarry Rd.

SR 18, between West Rd and Hawley Rd.

SR 303, between Pitts Rd and Quarry Rd.

(WJW) – Ramp I-480 West to SR-237 South CLOSED because of flooding.

SR-303 CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS 0.4 miles beyond Quarry Rd (MM: 4.9), due to flooding.

SR-18 CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS 0.9 mile beyond SR-511 (MM: 2.5), due to flooding. Use alternate route.

SR-18 CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS 0.6 miles beyond Hawley Rd (MM: 8.3), due to flooding. Use alternate route.

Heads up for your morning commute! MULTIPLE ROADS CLOSED this morning in Ashland County due to flooding. Also, the signal is out at US 250 and Commerce Dr. due to the signal box being underwater. This signal will not be back up and running for a while, so please use caution! pic.twitter.com/MPRHJflj0r — ODOT_NorthCenOH (@ODOT_NorthCenOH) August 24, 2023

High water Mills at Center Ridge. Car stuck. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) August 24, 2023