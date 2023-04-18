AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Emotions are running high in Akron, after a grand jury declined to indict eight police officers involved in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker after a traffic stop lead to a chase on June 27, 2022.

Walker was shot 46 times.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the decision Monday.

The decision means there will be no criminal charges at the state level, but does not resolve any civil complaints of wrongful death against the officers. You can read more about the Walker family’s next steps and call for the federal government to get involved, here.

April 18, 2023

Live Updates:

5 a.m. Downtown Akron is quiet early Tuesday morning. But, more protests are expected later in the day. The Freedom BLOC is inviting supporters to join them for a walk at about 11 a.m.

4 a.m. Several Akron area schools remain closed Tuesday morning after the verdict was made in the case of Jayland Walker. You can find a full list of closings, here.

April 17, 2023

10:55 p.m. University of Akron is moving all in-person classes at its main campus to remote learning starting Tuesday until further notice.

On-campus events will also be canceled until further notice. According to the university, student-athletes should check with their coaches for updates on practices and other events.

The university says campus will stay open, but employees who can work from home are urged to do so.

10 p.m. A caravan of cars shut down a portion of Wilbeth Road, near where Walker was shot and killed. Later, the City of Akron tweeted out that S. Main Street is temporarily closed from Mill to State due to protesters. You can read more about the scene, here.

