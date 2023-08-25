CLEVELAND (WJW) – Northeast Ohio took a double punch of severe weather. First, on Wednesday night, several inches of quick falling rain caused flash flooding and a ripple effect of problems. Then, Thursday night, more severe storms.

We’re now tracking the impacts.

Here are live updates on what you need to know:

Aug. 25, 2023

5:00 a.m. The video below is a FOX 8 traffic report showing road closures across Northeast Ohio as of 5 a.m.

4:30 a.m. Officials in Mentor tell FOX 8 News, that Mentor Public Schools will be closed Friday, Aug. 25.

4:30 a.m. In Mentor, officials say, significant storm damage was experienced in the southwest sector of the city. A number of city streets are impassable at this time due to downed tree limbs and wires.

Major closures at the time of the release include:

Hopkins Road between SR-20 and Chillicothe Road

SR-306 underpass flooded

4:15 a.m Officials in North Randall, in Cuyahoga County, are reporting the intersection near Northfield and Miles Road is closed due to a pole and wires down.

4:15 a.m. In Medina County, State Route 94, at Wilber Road, is closed due to down utility lines, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

4:00 a.m. Pictures and videos of damage left behind from overnight storms are starting to come into the FOX 8 Newsroom.

FOX 8 Photo on Euclid Ave.

FOX 8 Photo in Westlake

FOX 8 Photo: Collapsed building in Warrensville Heights

FOX 8 Photo in Cleveland Heights

3:30 a.m.: More than 200,000 First Energy customers in Northeast Ohio are without power. Find updates, here.