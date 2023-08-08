(WJW) – Voters in Ohio are in the final sprint to cast a ballot in the Aug. 8 special election. Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Voters are deciding on Issue 1, which is getting national attention for its potential implication on other big issues.

Below are live updates on Election Day so you can stay up to date with the latest news from the polls.

9:15 a.m.

Summit County (WJW) – The Summit County Board of Elections told FOX 8 it is aware of a ballot scanner issue at the board’s polling location.

Here’s the board’s protocol for unscanned ballots: Ballots are put into auxiliary bags to be manually entered into the ballot machines at the end of the day. The ballots will be secure until they are counted, the elections board said.

Two ballot machines were impacted and new machines have been dispatched, they said.

6:30 a.m.

The polls are open.