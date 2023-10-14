WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WCMH) — The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes leads the Purdue Boilermakers 13-0. The game can be watched exclusively on Peacock. The Boilermakers have been the Buckeyes’ kryptonite in West Lafayette, Indiana, with OSU holding a 3-5 record at Purdue since 2000.

“It just means when you’re in the Big Ten and you go on the road every game is a challenge and Purdue’s no different,” coach Ryan Day said. “When you go on the road in October and November you gotta bring it. If you want to be a championship team, you’re consistent.”

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka did not make the trip to Purdue after suffering a lower body injury in the second half against Maryland. Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams are also unavailable. That means Chip Trayanum will get a lion’s share of the carries with Dallan Hayden and Evan Pryor backing him up. In place of Egbuka, expect captain Xavier Johnson to take the majority of snaps for the Buckeyes.

You can follow along for live game updates below.

1st Quarter

Purdue misses a 48-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive

Ohio State marches down the field and scores on a 14-yard TD pass from Kyle McCord to Marvin Harrison Jr. Extra point is no good. Ohio State leads 6-0.

McCord and Harrison connected three times for 63 yards on that 8-play, 69-yard drive

Purdue’s right guard is down on the field. The Boilermakers are already playing without their starting right tackle who was injured last week

Ohio State forces a 3 and out

Backup quarterback Devin Brown scores on a short rushing TD. Ohio State leads 13-0.

OSU used a wildcat-style package inside the red zone to finish the 8-play, 51-yard drive

Chip Trayanum was shaken up late in the first quarter. OSU is down to 4th string running back Dallan Hayden

End 1st Quarter: Ohio State 13 Purdue 0

2nd Quarter