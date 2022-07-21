CLEVELAND (WJW) — A family whose 13-year-old daughter was killed at the end of a 2019 police chase has now submitted a $20 million settlement demand to the city.

An attorney for the family of Tamia Chappman said they have given the city 30 days to respond.

In 2020, the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Cleveland police department, accusing officers of ignoring the risk the chase posed to public safety. Since then the family attorney says their own investigation has revealed a violation in city policy,

The chase happened on December 20, 2019.

Cleveland police were investigating a west side carjacking, and pursued a stolen vehicle across town and into East Cleveland. Tamia, known as Mimi to her family, was standing on the sidewalk on Euclid Avenue, when the stolen vehicle jumped the curb, hitting and killing her.

“At 2:30, 3, you know, kids are coming home from school and you’re chasing on a main road,” said family attorney Stanley Jackson, during a virtual news briefing in 2020, marking the somber anniversary.

Jackson said at the time, they want the officers and supervisors connected to the chase to be punished.

At the time, the president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association said officers and supervisors followed policies and procedures.

Two 15-year old boys were charged, the passenger plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced in juvenile court to four years behind bars. The alleged driver plead not guilty.