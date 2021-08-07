Twinsburg Twins Days Festival celebrating all things double this weekend

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — The 46th Twins Days Festival is underway in Twinsburg.

The 2020 festival was postponed due to COVID-19, so they’re celebrating with the same theme, “The Roaring Twinties!”

The Twins Days Festival celebrates twins and multiples.

According to its website, more than 77,000 twins and multiples have attended since 1976.

It has been recorded as the “Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World” by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Click here for more on this year’s theme. The festival runs through Sunday.