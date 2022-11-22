CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett on Tuesday are giving back to the community ahead of Thanksgiving.

On this 10th Anniversary for Feed The Need, they are joining TownHall in Ohio City by serving 4,000 free turkey dinners to those in need.

FOX 8’s Natalie Herbick and Kenny Crumpton are also stopping by to serve the community.

TownHall, the country’s first 100% non-GMO restaurant and a staple of Cleveland’s revitalization efforts, leads this annual initiative, by Ethos Hospitality Group.