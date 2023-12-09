LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — A Lorain County organization called Honor Wreaths paid tribute by laying 2,400 wreaths at the final resting places of veterans across the area on Saturday morning.

The program honors the service of veterans who have died, in service or after.

The event was started by the Wreaths Across America program, which lays wreaths at the sites of veterans’ memorials around the holidays.

Lorain County natives killed in combat between World War I and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq will be honored.